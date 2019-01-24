Four auto-lifters active in Ghaziabad, Noida arrested

Noida (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) The Noida Police on Thursday said they have arrested four auto-lifters allegedly involved in over 100 robberies of two-wheelers from here and Ghaziabad.Eleven motorcycles were recovered from the gang which was held late Wednesday night during police patrolling in Sector 65, officials said."A team from the Phase III police station was on routine checking in the sector last night when they got an alert about four men running away with two stolen motorcycles," Noida 2nd Circle Officer Rajeev Kumar said."When the accused were intercepted and interrogated, it emerged that they were involved in multiple auto-lifting cases in Noida and Ghaziabad," he told reporters.Those arrested have been identified as Karmveer Prasad, Vinay, Rajkumar and Ravi alias Lambi, the police said.They further led to the recovery of nine more two-wheelers that had been stolen by the gang, the CO said.According to police, Rajkumar is a scrap dealer in Ghaziabad and he would often hide the stolen vehicles at his workplace."At Rajkumar's place, they would remove spare parts of the two-wheelers and then either use it in scrap or sell them off further," the CO said.Two country-made pistols with ammunition and two knives were also seized from the four accused during their arrest on Wednesday night, the police said.They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 379 (theft) and related offences, besides being charged under the Arms Act, Kumar said, adding all four have been remanded in judicial custody by a local court. PTI KIS DPB