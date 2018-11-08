Four boys injured in explosion in Karnal

Karnal (Haryana), Nov 8 (PTI) Four boys suffered burn injuries in an explosion here on Diwali night when an inflammable material, used in making firecrackers, caught fire, police said on Thursday.The boys are in the age group of 15 to 16 years, they said.The incident took place on Wednesday night at Shiv Colony in Ram Nagar area here, the police said.The teenagers were filling up an iron pipe with the inflammable material when it caught fire and exploded, they said.Two of the boys, identified as Vishnu and Laxman, suffered severe burn injuries. They have been admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh and their condition is stated to be critical, the police said.The other two boys have been admitted to Kalpana Chawla hospital here, Karnal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Baljinder Singh said. PTI CHS VSD DIVDIV