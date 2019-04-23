Four candidates file nominations for Kangra LS seat

Dharamshala (HP), Apr 23 (PTI) Four candidates filed their nomination papers for the Kangra Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, an electoral official said.Subhash Sharma of Himachal Jan Kranti Party, Prem Chand Vishwakarma of the Nav Bharat Ekta Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party's Kehar Singh and Swabhiman Party's Sawroop Singh Rana filed their nominations before the District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Kangra Sandeep Kumar.The process of filing of nomination papers in Himachal Pradesh started Monday and it will continue till April 29.All four Himachal Lok Sabha seats -- Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Shimla -- will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on May 19. PTI CORR DPB