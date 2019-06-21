Four children die of electrocution in UP

Sambhal (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Four children died of electrocution while taking bath in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh after an electricity wire fell into tubewell water, police said. According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening in Pentia village under Hayatnagar police station. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families. Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said, "When the children were taking bath on Friday evening near a tubewell, an electricity wire fell into the flow of water. They were taken to Sambhal district hospital, where doctors declared them dead." The deceased have been identified as Shivam (7), Vishnu (10), Dharamveer (11) and Ganesh (12), he said. PTI CORR NAV SMNSMN