Four criminals arrested in Rewari: Police

Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) A criminal evading arrest for the last five years was arrested along with his three accomplices by a Special Task Force team of Haryana police after a brief gunfight at Dharuhera in Rewari district, police said Thursday.The STF team also recovered Rs 49.70 lakh from them along with four unlicensed pistols, 10 live cartridges and two stolen cars, a police spokesperson said, adding a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced earlier for the information leading to the arrest of the gang's kingpin Joginder.His other arrested accomplices were identified as Shiv Kumar alias Shibba of Gannaur, Deepak of Sonipat and Kamal Malik of Panipat, he said."The initial investigation revealed that all the accused were wanted in various criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and robbery. At least two dozen cases were registered against them in various police stations of Haryana and Delhi," he said."They were arrested by the STF on a specific tip-off about them," he added. They had shot dead a resident of Bandepur in November 2018 after which a murder case was registered against them in Sadar police station, Sonipat, he said.They were also involved in kidnapping a Baleno vehicle owner in February 2019 from Rajouri Garden in Delhi, he said.They allegedly had also kidnapped the son of a doctor in Gurgaon some time back and demanded Rs 50 lakh for his release, the police said.