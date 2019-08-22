Four criminals held after exchange of fire in separate incidents

Ghaziabad, Aug 22 (PTI) Four criminals were arrested after the exchange of fire in different instances since Wednesday night, police said. SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said the Sahibabad police, during a routine checking, signalled two bike-borne men to stop near the Farukh Nagar intersection. Instead of halting, they allegedly fired at the police party. In retaliatory firing, one of them sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He has been identified as Zulfikar. His accomplice Nasim fled. In the second incident, the Kotwali police nabbed a goon after an exchange of fire near the Vijay Nagar bypass flyover. He was caught when he saw the flash light of a police vehicle and ran towards the nearby jungle. Police chased him. Finding himself surrounded, he allegedly fired at the police team. The police team returned fire and he received a bullet injury. He has been identified as Vijay Kumar. In the third incident at 11.15 pm on Wednesday, the Loni police held a goon during a checking at Sewa Dham. When police tried to intercept him, he opened fire at them. A police constable, Deepak, was injured due to it. In retaliatory firing, he too sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was identified as as Amir. Similarly, police nabbed a criminal after an exchange of fire near the Hanuman temple in Indira Puram Wednesday night. He has been identified as Aayas, a resident of Shakarpur, Delhi. He sustained a bullet injury in his leg. All four injured goons and the constable were sent for treatment to nearby hospitals. Each of the them carried a reward of 25,000 on his arrest. Police recovered four countrymade pistols and live cartridges from their possession, the SSP said, adding that they were wanted in over three dozen criminal cases. PTI CORR RDKRDKRDK