scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Four dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 25 (PTI) Four persons died and two were injured after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Theog tehsil in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh Tuesday, a police official said.Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident around 7.30 am, he said.Bodies are being retrieved and injured are being sent to nearby hospital for treatment, the official added.More details are awaited. PTI DJI ABHABH

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos