Four dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 25 (PTI) Four persons died and two were injured after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Theog tehsil in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh Tuesday, a police official said.Rescue teams reached the spot after the accident around 7.30 am, he said.Bodies are being retrieved and injured are being sent to nearby hospital for treatment, the official added.More details are awaited. PTI DJI ABHABH