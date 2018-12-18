Four die after wall collapses on them in UP

Ghazipur (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) Four persons died while one was injured Tuesday after a wall of a godown collapsed on them in a village here, police said.The deceased were identified as Dharmendra Bind (21), Umesh (19), Ramesh (22) and Acche (2O).Some people were sitting near the wall when it collapsed on them at Maherallipur village of the district, they said.They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared four of them dead while another person was injured and undergoing treatment. PTI CORR ABN MAZ DPBDPB