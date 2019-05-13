Four die while cleaning well in Ghazipur

Ghazipur, May 13 (PTI) Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a well in a village here on Monday, police said. Circle Officer of Bhudkuda, Mahipal Pathak, said, "The incident took place on Monday morning in Budhanpur village, when four persons started cleaning a well. Polluted water from an adjacent hand pump was dirtying the well." The deceased have been identified as Indrajeet (26), Pankaj Kumar (20), Ramvriksh Ram (32) and Ramavtar Ram (18), the circle officer said. The deceased were pulled out of the well by the villagers, who were helped by the local police. Doctors at the district hospital pronounced them brought dead. PTI CORR NAV INDIND