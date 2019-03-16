Four drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.Sukhvinder Singh and Satnaam Singh, residents of Punjab, were held after 1000 intoxicant capsules were recovered from their car on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district today, a police spokesperson said.The vehicle was on its way to Jammu when intercepted by the police, the officer added.In the second incident, Lovedeep Nath and Jaswant Singh were arrested after 6000 intoxicative capsules were recovered from their possession at Kullian chowk here on Friday evening, the official said.A police party noticed them moving suspiciously and subjected them to frisking, the official said.All four were booked under NDPS act, the spokesperson added. PTI TAS RHL