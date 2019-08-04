Four drug peddlers arrested in J-K

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday in two separate operations in Jammu and Udhampur districts, police said. Vijay Chandera, Kanhiya Chandra and Ajay Kumar, all residents of Chhattisgarh, were arrested in Bishnah town of Jammu district after 1.5 kg ganja was found in their possession, they said. Another accused, Gani Mohammad, a resident of Tikri, was arrested at Jhajjar Dhak in Udhampur district as 180 gram charas was found on him during a checking, the official said.All accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is on, he added. PTI TASMAZ IJT