Four drug peddlers arrested in J-K: Police

(Eds: Updating with arrests in Srinagar) Srinagar/Jammu, May 1 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers were held in Srinagar and Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. In Srinagar, two alleged drug peddlers were arrested from a police checkpoint following recovery of heroin and nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash from their car, officials said."Police in its action targeting drug dealings in Srinagar has arrested two notorious drug peddlers at a checkpoint at Ram Munshi Bagh," a police spokesman said.He said the arrested persons were identified as Bashir Ahmad Gatoo of Pulwama and Numan Farooq Bhat of Channapora area of the city."Officers at the checkpoint seized heroin and Rs1,99,400 in cash from them. A car has also been seized," he said.In Doda district, another two alleged drug peddlers were arrested and lodged in a jail for a month under preventive detention, police said.Mohammad Saleem and Asim Bhat, both residents of Kotli village, were arrested from Bhaderwah town of the district for their involvement in drug peddling and providing drugs to the youths, officials said.He said both the accused were produced before Tehsildar Bhaderwah and by the order of Executive Magistrate 1st class, they were booked under various sections of CrPC and lodged in district jail Kishtwar for a month. PTI MIJ AB SOMSOM