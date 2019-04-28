Four drug peddlers from Mumbai and Punjab held in J-K

Jammu, Apr 28 (PTI) Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested Sunday after huge quantities of contraband substance, including 18 kg of charas, were recovered from them in Ramban and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Mohammad Qasim and Mohammad Karim Sheikh, both residents of Mumbai, were arrested after the recovery of charas from their vehicles during checking near Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police official said.He said the duo was travelling to Jammu from the Kashmir Valley in their separate vehicles. While 10 kg of charas were recovered from Qasim, eight kg was recovered from Sheikh.Harvinder Singh and Jarnail Chand, residents of Punjab, were arrested after police recovered 5.20 kg poppy straw from their truck during vehicle checking at Tapyal-Ghagwal on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district, the official said.He said the truck was on its way to Punjab when it was intercepted by police.All the four drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and further investigation is underway, the official said. PTI TAS KJKJ