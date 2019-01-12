Four drug peddlers held in J&K

Banihal (JK), Jan 12 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with eight kilograms of charas and 42.5 kilograms of poppy straw in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, police said.Sajad Ahmad, a resident of Kokernag, was arrested from Kundi Karol area after eight kilograms of charas was seized from his possession during checking of his vehicle, a police officer said.Three residents of Punjab, who were identified as Satpal Singh, Mandir Singh and Gurjeet Singh, were arrested with 42.5 kilograms of poppy straw. It was seized from their baggage at T-Chowk in Banihal area, he said."The smugglers had come from Kashmir by train and were intercepted by a police party following specific information. They tried to escape but were chased and overpowered," the officer said.He said two separate cases had been registered against the accused persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway. PTI CORR TAS DIVDIV