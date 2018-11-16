Four drug peddlers held with 10 kg cannabis in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Four drug peddlers were arrested with more than 10 kg of cannabis here on Friday, police said.The accused were held from JJ colony near Sector-6 by the officials of the Sector-20 police station, they said.They were identified as Musheer from Agra, Liaqat from Eta, Deepak from Nalanda in Bihar and Ajay from Baghpat, a senior official said."The four were arrested with 10.3 kg of cannabis and Rs 14,100 cash which they had earned from selling the drugs," Superintendent of Police at Noida City Sudha Singh said.The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 379 (theft), 392 (robbery), and other related offences, she said, adding charges under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have also been pressed against the accused. All the four have been remanded in judicial custody, the SP added. PTI KIS MAZ DPB