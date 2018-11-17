Four feared dead in landslides in Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal (TN), Nov 17 (PTI) Four construction workerswere feared dead after they were trapped in landslides at Chinnapallam near here early Saturday, police said.All the four, hailing from Salem, were feared buried following landslides triggered by heavy rains in the district late Friday night.Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies, they said.Meanwhile, traffic resumed along the Kodaikanal-Palani road after the debris and several uprooted trees were cleared. PTI COR SSN ROH KJ