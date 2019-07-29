Four fresh deaths in Assam floods

Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) Four more people died on Monday due to floods in Assam, mounting the toll to 86 this monsoon season.The overall situation, however, improved with the water level in all the 17 affected districts showing a receding trend since Sunday, the Assam State DisasterManagement Authority (ASDMA) said.Of the fresh four deaths, two were reported from Barpeta and one each from Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.Altogether 1,348 villages in 50 revenue circles of the 17 districts are still under water, the ASDMA said. PTI DG NN DPB