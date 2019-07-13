Four held after exchange of fire in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Four criminals were arrested in separate incidents here, police said Saturday. They were arrested after the exchange of fire, they said. They received bullet injuries and were rushed to hospitals for treatment, SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said. In the first instance, Loni police signalled two bike-borne men to stop for checking on the Chirori road in the wee hours Friday. They sped to the Banthla canal and fired at the policemen, police said. In the retaliatory firing, the duo received bullet injuries, police added. They have been identified as Mukesh and Nitoo, both from Loni area. Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on each of them. Two countrymade pistols, two live cartridges and their bike was seized. Mukesh was wanted in 25 and Nitoo in 27 criminal cases, the SSP said. In a similar incident, the Indira Puram police arrested two persons Friday night. Police had signalled them to stop for checking but they tried to flee. They were cornered by police underneath the elevated road here. They fired at the police party. In the retaliatory firing, one of them received bullet injuries. The injured was identified as Furkan, a resident of Gazipur Delhi. A countrymade pistol, five live and two used cartridges were recovered from him. His accomplice, however, managed to escape. In another instance around 11.30 pm Friday night, a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested by the Vijay Nagar police, the SSP said. He was arrested from the Bijlighar road. Finding himself cornered, he fired at police, the SSP said, adding that he received bullet injuries in the exchange of fire. He has been identified as Virendra (33). He told police that his two accomplices were also nabbed after an exchange of fire in Loni, the SSP said. Police said he confessed to his role in a loot at a godown on July 7. Rupee 40,000 in cash and a countrymade pistol, one used and two live cartridges and a bike were recovered from his possession, SSP Singh added. PTI CORR RDKRDK