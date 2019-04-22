Four held for murder of commission agent in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Apr 22 (PTI) The Punjab Police Monday claimed to have nabbed four people in connection with abduction and murder of a commission agent here.Suman Mutneja, a resident of village Panje ke Uthar in Guruharsahai sub-division, had gone missing on April 18 from Jalalabad and later his body was recovered from a canal."On April 18, Suman had left for his home on his car from Jalalabad around 6 pm. On the way, he was kidnapped by Amandeep Singh alias Sunny, Davinder Singh alias Deepu, Pargat Singh, Sukhpal Singh alias Pala, Satnam Singh alias Makkar and Ganga Singh," IG Ferozepur Range M S Chinna told reporters here.Later, the accused killed him and threw his body in a canal after tying his hands and feet. The accused also threw his car in the canal and then they left for Rajasthan. They made ransom calls from different places, Chinna said.The IG said a case was registered at the Jalalabad city police station following a complaint lodged by Abhinandan Mutneja, the son of the deceased."On April 20, the police recovered the car from the canal and on the next day, the body was recovered," the Inspector General said.He said the police has arrested four of six accused identified as Amandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Singh.The IG said that the mastermind of the crime, Amandeep, was already facing three criminal cases at various police stations while his accomplice Pargat Singh also has criminal history. PTI COR CHS DPBDPB