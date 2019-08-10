Four held for robbing businessman in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Four persons, including a 22-year-old international gold medallist in wrestling, were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman at gunpoint in Rohini area, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Lakshay, Dinesh (30), Hardeep (27) and Robin (28), they said.On July 24, a man complained that he was sitting inside his car with a bag containing Rs 60,000 and his servant Pankaj was closing the shutter of his shop when three men arrived and allegedly robbed the bag after firing at Pankaj, and fled away, police said."During investigation, police scanned CCTV cameras and found that the car had black wheel caps and only one light of the number plate was working. Police finally traced the car and arrested the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. They all were well built and used to practice wrestling, he said.During interrogation, it was revealed that Robin was a driver and used to supply cold drinks in the area and he had identified the shop for robbery. When the complainant, along with his servant, was about to close the shop Hardeep, Lakshay and Dinesh robbed them, the DCP said.They have defined the role of each member during the robbery. "Dinesh was the maternal uncle of Robin and he was in dire need of money for the delivery of his wife. Lakshay had won a gold medal in Thailand in the Indo-Thai Championship in 2017. He had had fired upon the servant," said the DCP."He used to boast about the influence of his brother-in-law, who is a lawyer, and assured them that his brother-in-law will take care of all the legal matters in any untoward situation," he said. Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges and one car were recovered from them, the DCP added. PTI NIT NIT KJKJ