Four held for robbing SAIL employee

/R New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing an employee of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) after stabbing him in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony, police said Sunday. They have been identified as Mukhtyar, 26, Mohammad Hamid, 28, Rupan, 25, and Sanjay, 20, they said. Madan Singh Rawat, 46, working with the SAIL, told police that on April 5 he was walking towards JLN metro station from his office on Lodhi Road and when he reached at the intersection of Golf Links and Lodhi Road, he was waylaid by the accused persons. They tried to snatch the bag from Rawat and when he resisted, he was stabbed in his thigh, police said. The accused then took away Rawat's wallet containing Rs 2,500, his mobile phone and also decamped with other belongings, including credit card and debit card, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. Investigations revealed that one Sanjay was seen in the area on the date of incident, he said. On further verification, it was also revealed that Sanjay had shifted his residence to Shidharth Basti in Sunlight Colony, Kumar said. Later, he was picked from his home. His sustained interrogation led to the disclosure of names of other accused -- Mukhtyar, Mohammad Hamid and Rupan, the DCP said. Thereafter, a series of midnight raids were carried out in Inderpuri, Ashram and Sunlight Colony areas and the three were apprehended, he said. The accused disclosed that they consume drugs and targeted Rawat near Golf Link Red Light when they were going towards Sai Baba Mandir via Lodhi Road, Kumar said.Driving license and Rs 1,100 and the weapon used in the offence was recovered from them, police said.