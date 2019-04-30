Four held in two separate incidents for supplying liquor in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police Tuesday arrested three men for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital in two separate incidents, officials said. The accused have been identified as Rahees Ahmed (26), a resident of Badaun District in Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Kumar (28), a resident of Wazirpur Industrial Area, and Rakesh Shukla (45),a resident of Ashok Vihar, they said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik, "They got a tip-off on Tuesday regarding the smuggling of illicit liquor from Haryana to Delhi." Subsequently, a raid was conducted near Najafgarh drain, Dwarka where Ahmed and Kumar were apprehended. On their instance, Shukla, the owner of the tempo, was also arrested. Total 155 cartons containing 7,590 quarters illicit liquor and one tempo were used in the offence.In another incident, the Delhi Police Tuesday seized 95 units of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from a tempo that was going towards KN Katju Marg in Rohini, they said. The tempo, which was being driven at a high speed, was stopped near Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic in Rohini. A case under the Excise Act was registered in the matter, officials said. The accused Guddu (28), a resident of Kirari, has been arrested, they added. PTI NIT NIT KJKJ