Four held in UP with 660 packets of cannabis

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 15 (PTI) Four people have been arrested here with 660 packets of cannabis, police said Friday.The arrests were made Thursday evening. Those arrested have been identified as Anuj Choudhry, Narender, Dhiraj and Gopal Pandey, Deputy SP B K Singh said.A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused, the police said. PTI CORR NSDNSD