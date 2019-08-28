Four held on fraud charge in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Aug 28 (PTI) Four people were held on the fraud charge in separate instances here, police said on Wednesday. In the first instance, the Mumbai police, with the help of their counterparts in Indira Puram here, arrested two people for duping a trader of Rs 5 crore. In a case of online fraud, they allegedly cheated Mumbai trader Purushottam (82), SP (City) Shlok Kumar said. The trader was duped on the pretext of an insurance. The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday reached here to nab the two, identified as Anil and Vaibhav. They were produced in a Ghaziabad court by the Maharashtra Police, obtaining a three-day transit remand. The Ghaziabad police will also seek their remand for a crackdown on online fraudsters. In the second case, the Indira puram police arrested two members of a gang, who allegedly used to dupe people by ensuring windfall gains through investment in the stock market. They were operating a fake call centre from a housing society in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, police said. The accused, Abhay Pratap Singh and Ajay Kumar Vajpayee, were arrested on the complaint of Harjit Singh, a resident of Bathinda, Punjab. Sixteen mobile phones, ATM cards, paytm cards, 28 data sheets and other documents were seized from them, the SP added. RDKRDK