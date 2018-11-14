Four held with 22 stolen LPG cylinders in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly transporting nearly two dozen stolen LPG cylinders in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said Wednesday.The accused would illegally sell the cylinders to people, including college students, for a cost up to Rs 2,000, they said.They were also involved in a robbery at a LPG cylinder agency in Badalpur area on October 28, a police official said, adding the arrests were made near an engineering college police post in Dadri area.Among the accused, two have been identified as Pradeep, Firoz, both residents of Bulandshahr, while Keshav and Rohit are locals, Dadri Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Sen Singh said. "The four men were arrested after 22 cylinders were recovered from their pickup vehicle Tuesday night. Their vehicle was intercepted during a police check set up on a tip-off," Singh said.He said one more man involved in the case, a resident of Aligarh, was absconding and efforts were made to nab him.The arrested men, having criminal cases already registered against them at police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr, have been booked for theft and remanded in judicial custody, the SHO said. PTI KIS AD DPB