Four houses gutted in fire in HP's Kinnaur; no casualty

Shimla, Jan 26 (PTI) Four houses were gutted in a fire incident and as many as were partially damaged in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Kinnaur, an official said Saturday.However, no one was hurt in the fire that broke out Friday night at Baturi village in Sangla tehsil of the district, the official said.Property worth Rs 1.81 crore was destroyed in the fire, the exact cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI DJI RCJ