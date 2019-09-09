Four hurt in clash over religious procession in UP's Bareilly

(Eds: Correcting headline) Bareilly (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Four persons were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed at Khailam village here over a religious procession, police said on Monday. The clash took place on Sunday when the "pagdhar yatra" was passing in front of a religious place. Some people shouted slogans during the procession and the groups clashed with sticks, resulting in injuries to four people, police said. "Pagdhar yatra" is taken out after "devi puja". Water is sprinkled in the village during the procession. A complaint in this regard has been given to police by the locals. The probe into the matter is on. PTI CORR ABN RDKRDKRDK