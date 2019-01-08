Four including Air India SATS staff held for gold smuggling at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Four people, including an employee of Air India SATS, have been arrested at the Delhi airport by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth about Rs 63 lakh into the country, according to an official statement issued Tuesday.This is the second such case in which an Air India SATS employee has been arrested for trying to smuggle gold.Air India SATS, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India Limited and Singapore-based SATS Limited, offers end-to-end ground handling services such as passenger and baggage handling, aircraft interior cleaning and cargo handling services, among others.A man was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Tuesday. A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold bars of one kg each, the customs department said in the statement.Further enquiry revealed that the passenger was supposed to hand over the gold to two others, who had arrived from Kochi, in connivance with the Air india SATS staff, it said.The market value of the seized gold bars is assessed to be Rs 63.26 lakh, it said, adding that four people including Air India SATS employee were arrested. Earlier on Tuesday, four other men, including another Air India SATS staff, were arrested by the customs for smuggling gold worth about Rs 95 lakh. PTI AKV GVS