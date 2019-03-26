Four including two women held by customs for smuggling forex at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Four including two women have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currencies worth Rs 70 lakh at Delhi airport. The accused, including a couple, were intercepted when they were proceeding to board a flight to Dubai on Sunday, a statement issued by the customs department on Tuesday said. A detailed personal and baggage search of the accused resulted in the recovery of foreign currencies -- Euro, USD and UAE Dirham-- equivalent to Rs 70.06 lakh, the statement said. Giving details of the seizure, officials said both the males had concealed foreign currencies in their rectums and the women were carrying in hand baggage. All the four accused are resident of Delhi, they added. PTI AKV RCJ