Four Indian academic qualifications to be recognised in France

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) With a bilateral agreement coming into affect from Wednesday, four Indian academic qualifications -- Senior School Certificate, Bachelor's and Master's degrees and PhDs -- from government-approved institutions will be recognised by the French government.It is the first such intergovernmental agreement that India has entered into.Welcoming the MoU, Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler, said, "I am delighted that the agreement will benefit Indian students wishing to study in France and French students wishing to study in India, since both governments will recognise their degrees."On May 1, the agreement between France and India for the Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications, signed during President Emmanuel Macron's maiden state visit to India last year, will come into force. PTI ASK KJ