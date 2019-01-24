Four injured at Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Four people were injured on the first day of the annual Jaipur Literature Festival when a part of a tree fell on them in a restricted delegate area, according to a statement issued by JLF organisers. The incident occurred at the Diggin Palace here, they said."A part of a tree has fallen which resulted in injuries to four people. First aid has been administered to them and precautionary measures have been taken," the statement said. The 12th edition of the five-day festival, billed as the largest free literary event in the world, will host over 350 speakers including authors, scholars, actors, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and sports persons from across India and the world.Among a galaxy of literary stars set to speak at this year's event are Booker Prize-winning Nigerian writer Ben Okri and Pulitzer Prize-winning authors Andrew Sean Greer and Colson Whitehead. PTI SDA DPBDPB