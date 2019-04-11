scorecardresearch
Four injured in clash between supporters of NC, Peoples Conference in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) At least four persons were hurt Thursday as supporters of National Conference and Peoples Conference clashed at a polling station in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, officials said.The incident took place at a polling station in Sumbal area of Bandipora district, they said.Security personnel on polling duty quickly brought the situation under control, the officials said.Polling was peaceful in other parts of the constituency, which is spread over three districts -- Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, they said. PTI MIJ DIVDIV

