Four injured in clash over land dispute in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 1 (PTI) At least four people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute, police said on Sunday.According to SHO Pankaj Tyagi, three people were arrested following the skirmish in Nagla Khepad village under Muranpur Police Station in the district on Saturday evening.The groups attacked each other with sharp weapons and lathis, he added. PTI CORR RHL