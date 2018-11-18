Four juveniles apprehended for 'damaging idol' at religious place

Ghaziabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Four juveniles were apprehended for allegedly partially damaging an idol at a religious place in Kavi Nagar area here, police said Saturday.The four minor barged into the religious place, tried to vandalise idols kept there and fled the spot, Senior Superintendent of Police Upender Agarwal said.He said the incident came to light when a woman noticed two other teenagers approaching towards the temple. She raised alarm immediately following which one of the boys was caught by the locals and handed over to police.Tension prevailed in the village after the locals gathered at the Sanjay Nagar police post, demanding the minors' arrest, the SSP said. A local leader pacified the villagers but while they were returning back to their homes, some men allegedly tried to damage other community's religious place.The act was prevented due to deployment of police in the area, they said, adding 40 unidentified people involved in the matter were booked. An FIR has also been registered against the four juveniles. Police said situation in the area was calm and quiet and additional police force deployed in the village. PTI CORR DPB