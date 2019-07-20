Four killed, 5 injured as speeding truck hits roadside stalls

/R Azamgarh (UP) Jul 20 (PTI) Four people were killed and five others injured when a speeding truck hit roadside stalls and dashed into a house in the Jahanganj area here Saturday evening, police said. The accident took place in Tillu Bazar on Itaura-Chakrapanpur road under the Jahangang police station area when the driver, said to be in an inebriated state, lost control over the vehicle, they said. The vehicle hit some roadside stalls and dashed into a house, police added. Those killed have been identified as Sohni, 8, Bulbul, 6, and Surati. The fourth is yet to be identified, police said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, where the condition of some of them is stated to be serious, they said. PTI CORR SAB AQSAQS