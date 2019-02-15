Four killed, 5 injured as two cars collide in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur, Feb 15 (PTI) Four people were killed and five others injured when two cars collided in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Friday, police said. The incident took place at Hussainpura crossing on the Dholpur-Badi state highway, they added The deceased have been identified as Udaiveer Singh, 60, Naima, 30, Ajay Singh, 26. One body is yet to be identified, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Verma said. The injured have been referred to Sadar hospital in Dholpur, police said.A case has been registered against one of the drivers and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI CORR AG AD AQS