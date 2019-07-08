Four killed after their car rams into culvert

Jaunpur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Four people, including three members of a family, were killed Monday when a car they were travelling in rammed into a culvert at a village here, police said.The incident took place around 3 am when the family was on its way to Allahabad from Gorakhpur, they said.Ramdas Vishwakarma (70), his wife Padma Devi (65) and brother Ram Savriya(60) died on the spot, Superintendent of Police (City) Anil Kumar Pandey said.The driver of the car, Rajesh (45), was injured and rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said.He said the police are investigating the matter. PTI CORR ABN DPBDPB