Four killed after truck falls into ditch in UP

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A truck carrying labourers fell into a ditch in Chopan area here Monday, killing one of them and injuring 40 others, police said.The incident occurred when the truck was on its way to Chopan from Robertsganj.The driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the ditch, they said.The four deceased could not be identified yet, they said, adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.