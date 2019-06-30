Four killed as tractor falls into pond

Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Four members of a family, including three children, were killed when a tractor skidded off a road and fell into a pond in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.The incident occurred in Kaman police station area when Asin Mev (60) was returning home from his farm on a tractor along with his two grandsons Shadid (12) and Wahid (8) and granddaughter Rafi (7), they said. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. PTI SDA DVDV