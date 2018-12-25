Four killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

(Eds: Updating with more details) Shimla, Dec 25 (PTI) Four tourist from Haryana were killed and two injured after their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Theog tehsil on Tuesday, a police official said.Jagpreet, Deepak, Ajay and Lokesh died on the spot. They were employees of a private company in Haryana's Ballabgarh area and had come to visit Shimla and its nearby tourist places, the official said.The accident took place when they were going to Narkanda. Their car fell into an over 200 metres deep gorge near Devi Morh on National Highway -5 around 7.30 am, he said.The injured-- Rahul and Rohtas --are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Theog, the official said.He said a case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act-endangering life) and 304 A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car's driver.The matter is being probed, the official said. PTI DJI MAZ ANBANB