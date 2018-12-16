Four killed in car-jeep collision in UP

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) At least four persons were killed when a car collided with a jeep in Unnao, police said Sunday.The incident took place at Taura village under the Unnao police station area. The deceased were identified as -- Mahesh 19, Suresh 25, who were travelling in the car and the jeep passengers -- Pappu 27 and Ashish Shukla 26.The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI NAV KJ