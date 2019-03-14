Four killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Mar 14 (PTI) Four people were killed on Thursday evening in a lightning strike at Lupungutu village in West Singhbhum district, police said. The victims were all working in a brick kiln when the lightning strike accompanied by strong winds and rains struck them. The villagers succumbed to injuries while they were being taken to the Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Amar Kumar Pandey. The victims were identified as Paltan Champia, Gura Pingua, Japut Champia and Krishna Munduya, who was a resident of Hathnabeda. The bodies were taken for postmortem, the officer added. PTI CORR BS SNESNE