Four killed in road accident due to fog in UP

Barabanki (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Four men died while one was injured when a car in which they were travelling hit a divider on Ayodhya-Lucknow highway early Monday morning, police said.Low visibility due to fog was stated to have been the cause that led to the accident, they said.The deceased were identified as Kedar Yadav (60), Kamla Yadav (35), Firtu (32) and Chandra Shekhar (38), the police said.The injured person was referred to a hospital in Lucknow, they added.PTI CORR SAB MAZ DPBDPB