Four killed in road accidents in UP

Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Two persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries, when a truck hit a car in Faridpur area of Bareilly district, police said.The accident took place on Monday night when the five youth were returning from a wedding.Superintendent of Police (rural) Sansar Singh said, "The incident took place in Faridpur police station area. The deceased youth were from Bareilly, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem." In another accident, two persons were killed when a vehicle overturned in Ballia.The accident occurred on Monday when the vehicle tried to overtake a truck and lost control.PTI CORR NAV DVDV

