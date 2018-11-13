Four killed in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Four people, including an Army jawan, were killed in road accidents Rajasthan's Bharatpur and Karauli districts, police said Tuesday. Three motorcycle-borne men were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit them on the Bharatpur-Gangapur Mega Highway on Monday night, Station House Officer, Suroth, Sayed Sharif Ali Khan said. The deceased were identified as Bhagwan Singh Jatav (35), his nephew Vikram Jatav (19) and Ravi Jatav (19). The victims were on their way to attend a religious ceremony when the accident occurred, he said. In Bhatapur, an army jawan was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit his bike in an area under the Rupbas police station. The jawan was identified as Jitendra Singh Jat (22). He was posted in Leh-Ladakh, Station House Officer, Rupbas, Madan Lal Meena said. Bodies of all four victims were handed over to their family members after post mortem, police said. PTI AG ANBANB