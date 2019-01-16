Four killed in two separate road mishaps in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Four people were killed and as many injured in two separate road accidents in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Wednesday. According to Circle Officer Ashok Kumar, a truck driver, Israr (38), and conductor, Rashid 27, were killed when their vehicle collided with another truck on the Meerut-Karnal highway near Lank village in Shamli district Wednesday. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. In another incident, Nitu (30) and his cousin brother Ashish (23) were crushed to death when a speedy car hit their bike on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway at Thanabhawan town in Shamli district Tuesday, police said. All the four injured were occupants of the car. They were shifted to the hospital, they said. PTI CORR CK