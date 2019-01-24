Four killed, one injured after being run over by train in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Four persons, including two children of a family, were killed and another injured on Thursday morning when they were hit by a train while crossing a railway track here, an official said. The victims had de-boarded the Kota-Bareilly express at Hathras Road railway station here and were walking to their home when they were hit by the another train, Circle Officer (CO) Ashish Pratap Singh said.Shiv Kumar (26) and his two children aged 8 and 5 years and one unknown person died in the incident while Kumar's wife got injured and was admitted to a hospital, the CO said. Dense fog in the morning was stated to be the cause of the incident, he added. PTI CORR SAB AD RCJ