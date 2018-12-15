scorecardresearch
Four killed, two injured as car catches fire in UP

Hathras, Dec 15 (PTI) At least four persons, including a minor, were killed and two others critically injured when their car caught fire in Pora village, police said Saturday.The incident took place Friday night when a family was returning in their car after attending a wedding. The car suddenly stopped and subsequently overturned and minutes later it caught fire, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said. The deceased have been identified as Mohit, 24, Pratiksha, 19, Shashibala, 55, and Muskan 1, he said, adding that the critically injured were referred to Aligarh for treatment. PTI CORR NAV KJKJ

