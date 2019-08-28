Four labourers die while working at sewerage line in Raj

Udaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Four labourers died on Wednesday while working at an under construction sewerage line here, police said.According to police, the incident occurred near Manvakheda School where sewerage line work was being done under the 'Smart City' project. Two labourers got trapped as loosened mud fell on them while another two, who tried to rescue them, also got trapped. All four died, official said.A team of administration and disaster relief and civil defence department recovered the bodies, they said.The deceased were identified as Kan Singh, Kailash Meena, Dharam Chand Meena and Prahlad Meena.Udaipur SP Kailash Chandra Vishnoi said that the labourers apparently died due to asphyxiation. Exact reason will be known once the post mortem report is out, he said. PTI CORR AG RHL