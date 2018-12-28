Four labourers injured in factory fire in UP

Mathura (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Four labourers at an illegal noodles factory on Maholi road here suffered severe burn injuries Friday after a gas leak caused fire in the unit, police said.The fire broke out after the labourers opened the door of a heater room meant for drying noodles, unaware about the leakage in the gas pipeline since Thursday night, they said.The four labourers are stated to be serious, police said, adding that no report was lodged even about eight hours after the incident. PTI CORR MAZ CK